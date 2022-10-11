On Oct. 11 the North Coast Regional District issued a boil water notice for Sandspit. (File photo)

On Oct. 11 the North Coast Regional District issued a boil water notice for Sandspit. (File photo)

Boil water notice issued for Haida Gwaii

After numerous E. coli bacteria found in a sample of water

The North Coast Regional District (NCRD) issued a boil water advisory for Sandspit on Oct. 11.

“All water intended for human consumption, as well as water to wash fruit, vegetables, etc., should be brought to a rolling boil and kept at a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute,” the NCRD stated in a Facebook post.

One of four water samples taken in early October by the Sandspit Community Water System was reported to have numerous E. coli bacteria, despite a healthy measure of free chlorine.

Northern Health tested the routine samples at a laboratory in Prince Rupert.

Two more samples will be collected from the water source in question, one on Oct. 12 and a second on Oct. 19. If both of these samples test negative for E. coli, then Northern Health will advise the Sandspit Community Water System to remove the boil water notice.

The NCRD owns and operates the Sandspit water system, supplying drinking water to all residents in the community on Moresby Island.

Northern Health Authority dictates the type and frequency of water quality monitoring, with it being monitored for bacteria a minimum of once per month and annually for chemical and physical properties, the NCRD website states.

READ MORE: North Coast Regional District seeks feedback on pump track for proposed Sandspit skatepark

READ MORE: New oil recycling containers will benefit Haida Gwaii

 
Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Send Kaitlyn email
Send The Observer email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Drinking water

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
“Most discriminated-against group’: Alberta premier pledges to protect unvaccinated
Next story
Greater Victoria residents urged to plan escape from their home in case of fire

Just Posted

Jessica Michalofsky on the lawn in front of the Ministry of Health building in Victoria. Her son Aubrey Michalofsky died from drug overdose in Beasley, B.C., west of Nelson. Jessica is completing a marathon a day around the block every weekday in the hopes of getting a meeting with someone to discuss action for safe supply. Photo: Arnold Lim/Black Press Media
B.C. mom runs daily marathon in front of health ministry office after son dies of drug poisoning

Captured carbon dioxide is injected into porous rock on the ocean floor and then solidifies into carbonate rock. (Courtesy of University of Victoria)
UVic researching injecting CO2 into ocean floor

Victoria police arrested a man breaching several court conditions after he allegedly robbed another man on Oct. 11. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man breaching court conditions arrested after alleged robbery in Victoria

The Town of View Royal is warning motorists to expect delays on Friday along Island Highway due to paving work which will see vehicles reduced to single lane, alternating traffic. (Courtesy Town of View Royal)
Island Highway section reduced to single lane Friday