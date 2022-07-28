BREAKING: Esquimalt Lagoon closed due to police investigation: West Shore RCMP

Police say there is no risk to the public, but encourage people to stay clear

A section of Ocean Boulevard is closed at Esquimalt Lagoon as West Shore RCMP officers conduct an investigation, the details of which remain unknown at this time. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP has closed a section of Ocean Boulevard in Colwood at Esquimalt Lagoon due to a police investigation.

Police said in a tweet at 12:30 p.m. Thursday there is no known risk to the public, but drivers and beach users are being asked to keep clear of the area to allow investigators to work.

More to come…

@WestshoreRCMP is advising the public that a section of the Ocean Bld road at Esquimalt Lagoon is currently closed for an investigation. There is no known risk to the public at this time. Thank you for allowing space for investigators to do their job. — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) July 28, 2022

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP searching for morning flasher in Metchosin

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

esquimalt lagoonWest ShoreWestshore RCMP