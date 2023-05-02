BREAKING: Plane crashes at Langley Airport; 2 injured

Two injured in crash of light plane just short of the runway

Two people were injured when a light plane hit a pickup truck and then crashed while apparently attempting to land at the Langley Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at 3:00 p.m. when the plane landed just short of the runway, according to deputy Langley Township fire chief Russ Jenkins.

It appeared to have struck the roof of a truck on 216th Street before crash-landing on airport property. 216th Street runs along the eastern side of the airport, and at the corner with 56th Avenue, landing planes routinely fly low over passing cars on landing approach.

The pilot and one other person were injured.

Jenkins said the pilot got out of the plane under their own power, and was being treated on the scene by paramedics. Jenkins didn’t have information on the injuries of the second person, and whether they were a passenger in the plane, or had been on the ground.

“The plane caught fire,” Jenkins said.

Township crews extinguished it before 3:30 p.m.

There was no information about what had caused the crash. The plane appeared to have been heading west, Jenkins believed.

The Langley RCMP had closed down 216th Street near the scene of the crash, and 56th Avenue was apparently open but traffic was a crawl passing the site.

– more to come

