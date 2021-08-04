BREAKING: 1 taken into custody as standoff with RCMP north of Duncan concludes

A standoff on Bell McKinnon Road Wednesday afternoon has been resolved.

RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau said a person was taken into police custody at about 4:10 p.m.

He said firearms were involved in the incident, and the RCMP blocked off the area at approximately 2:30 p.m., setting up two roadblocks.

“We were concerned about the health of the person involved,” Manseau said.

“A full update of the situation is being prepared and will be released when it’s ready.”

Multiple RCMP vehicles were on the scene during the afternoon, and a negotiator was involved as well.

Dave Jackson, a resident of Bell McKinnon Road, said the house next door to his appeared to be the one the police were concentrating on, and there was an RCMP sniper positioned in the front of the house with his gun pointed and ready.

He said that at about 2:50 p.m., what he described as a large police van pulled into the house’s backyard and he heard two explosions soon afterwards.

“The whole neighbourhood was on lockdown and the police wanted everyone out,” Jackson said, “But we’re in clear view of the house if we go up our driveway,” so he remained in place while awaiting further instructions from authorities.

RCMP road block

