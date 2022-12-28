Brutal weather turns Victoria site into a swimming pool

The weather in Greater Victoria has brightened up on Wednesday (Dec. 28), but the past weeks have been brutal, to say the least.

From paralyzing snowstorms to a deluge of rain, the local weather has shut down highways and walking paths, as well as disrupting flights out from the airport and ferry sailings.

And now one downtown Victoria construction site has a big problem on its hands – a really wet one.

Pictured is a construction site on Fort Street that has seen it filled up with deep water. Workers have now set up a tiny pump to try to drain the swamp.

It’s too bad that the temperature isn’t dropping again because this would make a special kind of skating rink downtown.

READ MORE: Dog reunited with family on Christmas Eve after 6 days missing on Saanich Peninsula

Do you have a story tip? Email: chris.campbell@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Weather