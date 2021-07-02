Bullets hit car and townhome, no one hurt in Langford shooting Thursday

West Shore RCMP hope someone may have seen something related to a Thursday night shooting in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)

Nobody was injured, but West Shore RCMP officers are looking for witnesses after bullets hit a vehicle and a townhome in Langford on Thursday night.

Police received a report at 10:45 p.m. on July 1 about possible gunshots in the 2800-block of Jacklin Road. After more reports, West Shore RCMP determined there had been a shooting and an unoccupied parked car had been damaged.

“At this time it appears that bullets struck both a vehicle and the townhome behind it,” said West Shore RCMP Const. Jesse Schroeder. “Thankfully no one was injured, but this could easily have been a different story.”

Police ask that anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of the shooting, or may have surveillance footage of the area contact them at 250-474-2264. Or anonymous reports can be made to CRIME STOPPERS at 1-899-8477 (TIPS).

