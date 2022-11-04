Burning ban lifted in Sooke as drought conditions ease

Recent heavy rains have alleviated drought conditions and allowed the ban on outdoor burning to be lifted in Sooke.

More showers and storms are in the forecast for this weekend.

The burn ban was implemented earlier this year as the region was frequently placed under “high” or “very high” fire danger by Sooke Fire Rescue.

Following multiple bouts of significant rainfall during the latter half of October and early November, Fire Chief Ted Ruiter ordered the ban lifted on Friday.

The backyard burning season returns with some restrictions.

Open-air burning is limited to days when the venting index for southern Vancouver Island is good and only permitted during the day. The ventilation index measures how weather conditions will impact the dispersion of smoke. Call 1-888-281-2992 and press “2” to verify the current venting index for the South Island.

Ruiter reminds residents to respect their neighbours and be mindful of the safety regulations.

“Burn only permitted materials under supervision and with water nearby. Residents are also encouraged to cover yard waste with a tarp in preparation for burning as burning dry materials produce less smoke, reducing impact for neighbours,” he said.

Backyard burning is permitted until April 30.

The district’s burning regulation bylaw is enforced by fire and bylaw officials, who can impose fines of up to $400 for noncompliance.

For more information, please contact Sooke Fire Rescue at 250-642-5422.

