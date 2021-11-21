Burnt out RV removal delayed; province working on plan

Flooding delays plans to remove the RV, sitting on side of Highway 14 in Sooke

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will soon remove a burnt out RV on Sooke Road. (File - Metro-Creative)

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is working on plans to remove the burnt-out recreation vehicle, sitting abandoned along a highway since a fire on Nov. 9 in Sooke.

The RV is off the side of Highway 14 near Ayum Creek. Because the vehicle is on a B.C. highway, the province is responsible for removing the RV.

“These plans have been delayed as ministry crews and contractors are working around the clock in response to historic rain, flooding and washouts,” the ministry said in a statement.

Christina Moog, a spokesperson for the District of Sooke, said the ministry had said the plan was originally to have the R.V. moved on Monday.

The R.V. caught fire on the evening of Nov. 9 after batteries malfunctioned. Sooke RCMP at the time ruled out any connection to a string of suspicious fires that had happened in the community the past few months.

READ MORE: RCMP says Sooke Road R.V. fire not suspicious

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria tow operators at a loss with abandoned vehicles

@moreton_bailey

bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

SookeWest Shore