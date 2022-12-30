Burst pipe at Victoria General Hospital burns two, damages building

Several agencies are investigating after workers were injured when a steam pipe burst at Victoria General Hospital Friday morning. (Google Maps)

“View Royal received a call at 8:34 this morning for alarms ringing at the hospital,” said View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst. “Crews investigated and found a large diameter steam pipe had burst while there was a worker working on the pipe.”

Two workers were sent to Royal Jubilee’s burn unit by ambulance after sustaining serious burns.

Hurst said the building has significant damage due to flooding and has been turned over to Island Health for clean-up.

Twenty-six firefighters responded to the scene from View Royal, Colwood, Langford and Esquimalt fire departments.

More to come…

