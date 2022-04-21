Bus rides free on Earth Day Friday in Greater Victoria

B.C. Transit offering its transportation services at no charge on April 22

Greater Victoria residents will be able to get around town for free on Friday (April 22), thanks to B.C. Transit’s Earth Day celebration.

The transit company is working in partnership with the Victoria Regional Transit Commission to provide free bus rides on both conventional and handyDART services.

Earth Day highlights the importance of sustainability and encourages people to look at ways to reduce greenhouse gases and protect the environment, one of which is taking public transit.

BC Transit is also in the process of implementing its Low Carbon Fleet Program, with the goal of operating a zero-emission fleet by 2040. Currently the company is operating more than 240 compressed natural gas buses provincewide, and Greater Victoria is slated to receive the company’s first battery electric buses in the future, BC Transit stated in a release.

