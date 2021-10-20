Business park, residential lots planned for former Western Speedway site

Up to 50 lots included in plan for 80-plus acres in Langford

Two development companies with a reputation for diverse design have teamed up for a project that will combine a business park with high-end residential homes.

Strand Properties Corp. and Bastion Development Corp. are planning to build a 50-acre business park and up to 50 residential lots on the remaining portion of 81 acres of land on the former Western Speedway property off of Millstream Road.

“Our partnership is aligned on the vision as a whole and we’re working shoulder to shoulder with Langford,” said Reid Kauffman, vice-president of Bastion Development. “Revitalizing Millstream Creek is a key part of the plan for the business park. We’re working with Langford to create a new recreational area for local residents and families.”

A portion of the property is being contributed by the developers for that purpose.

“It will be a place where someone can live, work and enjoy the natural surroundings,” Kaufman said.

Enhancing the riparian area around Millstream Creek is part of the plan as well.

The residential lots will provide views and connect with the existing nature trails to provide a more private approach to Thetis Lake Park, Kauffman said. “It will be a nice complement to the existing residential in that area.”

Lisa McDonald, vice-president of sales and marketing for Strand Properties, said there have been extensive consultations with City of Langford staff to ensure the project is in alignment with the city’s vision for the future.

“We’re excited to be involved in a cohesive, modern development that offers such a variety of commercial and residential uses,” McDonald said.

Although the project, which will be built in two phases, is in the early stages, more information will be made available in the near future.

In May, Langford council rezoned the lands formerly known as Western Speedway to make way for a business park of approximately 50 acres in size, with a portion of the site to be developed as residential lots.

