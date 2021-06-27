Butchart Gardens cites extreme heat in closure

The popular tourist destination says it will re-open Wednesday at 9 a.m. after closing Sunday noon

Butchart Gardens in Central Saanich remains closed until Wednesday, 9 a.m. because of what the business calls “extreme heat” after closing its doors Sunday at noon. (Black Press Media File)

A popular tourist destination in Central Saanich has cited current temperatures for its temporary closure.

Butchart Garden said in a press release that the popular garden will be closed until Wednesday’s re-opening at 9 a.m. after closing at noon on Sunday because of what the business calls “extreme heat” in the region.

“Sorry for the inconvenience,” read the statement.

It is not clear whether the garden has ever closed because of extreme heat. The Peninsula News Review has reached out for comment.

The closure comes as a heat warning remains in effect for Greater Victoria. Issued at 4:27 a.m. Sunday morning, the warning speaks of daytime highs ranging from 33 to 42 degrees Celsius combined with overnight lows of 18 to 21 degrees Celsius for an area that includes Greater Victoria. The official forecast for Greater Victoria calls for 37 degrees Celsius.

“An exceptionally strong ridge of high pressure over British Columbia has resulted in record breaking temperatures,” reads the warning from Environment Canada. “The duration of this heat wave is concerning as there is little relief at night with elevated overnight temperatures. This record-breaking heat event will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses.”

Eight weather stations across southern Vancouver Island broke hot temperature records Saturday as a heat dome traps hot air across the western provinces.

The southern Gulf Island won the top spot where Saturna Island recorded a high of 36.7 C at Environment Canada’s CAPMoN weather station on the south coast. The island’s general temperature also broke its own record at 29.6 C.

In Greater Victoria Malahat was the next highest at 36.1 C, followed by the University of Victoria at 35.7 C.

