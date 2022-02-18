Camosun College hosting virtual info night for prospective students

Learn more about college programs during Info Night, Feb. 23 from 3 to 7:30 p.m.

The Campus Centre building looms on the Interurban campus of Camosun College. The college is hosting a virtual information session for prospective students on Feb. 23. (Black Press Media file photo)

People interested in learning a new trade, exploring their creative side, or getting business-savvy are invited to attend Camosun College’s virtual information session on Feb. 23.

The annual Info Night event, happening on Wednesday, Feb. 23 from 3 to 7:30 p.m., provides an overview of available study streams and programs at Camosun, with experts on hand to answer questions from prospective students.

The online session will feature presentations from various departments at Camosun, including the schools of access, arts and humanities, health and natural sciences, sport and exercise, business, trades and technology, human services and the Centre for Indigenous Education and Community Connections.

Recruitment and admissions advisor Megan Hale is also available for individual guidance.

“Whether you’re brand new to post-secondary education, or it’s been 25 years since you were last in school, it can be a bit overwhelming,” Hale said in a release. “Everyone is invited to discover the Camosun advantage and learn how they too can change faster with life-changing education.”

