Campbell River RCMP. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Bus Driver helps catch suspect after daytime bank robbery

Suspect made off with ‘substantial amount of cash’ — RCMP

A bank robbery was foiled in Campbell River thanks to an observant bus driver Thursday afternoon.

Campbell River RCMP responded to a report of a bank robbery at the Bank of Montreal downtown at around 2:30 p.m. on June 2. According to witnesses, a masked man entered the bank and presented a note demanding money from one of the tellers. He was given what police call a “substantial amount of cash” and fled the bank on foot. Witnesses also saw the man changing clothes a short distance away.

The suspect was located shortly after on a BC Transit bus, when the driver noticed the man in the south end of town and notified police.

RCMP say the 42-year old was well known to them, and he was in custody to attend court on Friday.

“This was the best possible outcome that we could hope for in such a situation,” said Const. Maury Tyre. “The quick response by police and the excellent witnesses allowed the incident to come to a conclusion without anyone being injured and the stolen funds being recovered.”

The investigation is ongoing.

