A J Pod calf, born Sept. 24, 2020 surfaces next to mother J41. (Talia Goodyear/Orca Spirit Adventures/Pacific Whale Watch Association)

A J Pod calf, born Sept. 24, 2020 surfaces next to mother J41. (Talia Goodyear/Orca Spirit Adventures/Pacific Whale Watch Association)

B.C. whale-watching guide fined $10,000 for disturbing killer whales

Charges stem from May 2019 incident near Willow Point in Campbell River

  • Oct. 21, 2021 3:30 p.m.
  • News

A Campbell River whale-watching guide is being fined after being found guilty of illegally disturbing a group of killer whales during a tour in 2019.

Nicklaus Templeman, owner and operator of Campbell River Whale and Bear Excursions, was found guilty of violations under both the Species At Risk and Federal Fisheries Act in Campbell River Provincial Court on Sept. 13, 2021.

Templeman was ordered to pay $5,000 for each violation, for a total of $10,000, according to an Oct. 21 Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) press release. These fines will be used for the conservation and protection of marine mammals in the waters off British Columbia.

On May 27, 2019, Templeman was reportedly seen by two other whale watching guides illegally approaching a killer whale within 35 metres near Willow Point. Despite acknowledging over radio he was aware of the whale pod, he continued to travel towards them and positioned his boat so the whales would pass him close by, according to DFO.

During the incident, there were around six other commercial whale watching vessels near the incident, and some operators and tourists on board later provided witness statements for the investigation.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada asks the public for information on similar activities or any contravention of the Fisheries Act and regulations. Anyone with information can call the toll-free violation reporting line at 1-800-465-4336, or email the details to DFO.ORR-ONS.MPO@dfo-mpo.gc.ca.

RELATED: Southern resident killer whale grandma, 47, missing and likely dead: researchers

Whale experts: death of young humpback shows impact of ship collisions on species


sean.feagan@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Fisheries and Oceans CanadaOrcaWhales

Previous story
Senate report urges charging Brazil’s leader over pandemic mishandling
Next story
Seaspan Ferries pilots use of renewable natural gas on LNG-powered fleet

Just Posted

J.B. Williams, a traditional pit cook expert, stands in front of the serving table after warm vegetables and meats were prepared underground in traditional fashion. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Indigenous pit cook demonstration at Camosun College showcases traditional ways of cooking

Runners from various high schools in B.C. came together to race for the first time in over a year at Elk-Beaver Lake Park. (Photo courtesy of Brad Cunningham)
B.C. high school athletes race together for the first time in over a year in Saanich

Langford mother Angela Dalman was fatally shot March 6, 2020. Her accused killer is set to stand before a jury next summer. (Angela Suzanne/Facebook)
Langford mother’s accused killer to be tried by jury next summer

North Saanich last month joined the City of Victoria in expressing concern about the release of violent or repeat offenders into the community while awaiting disposition of their charges, but comments from local police raise questions whether the community is actually experiencing problems described in the letter. (Black Press Media File)
North Saanich joins City of Victoria in expressing concern about COVID-19 bail conditions