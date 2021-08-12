FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during an announcement in Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during an announcement in Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada could be seeing snap election on Sept. 20, according to reports

Trudeau reportedly planning to make official announcement on Sunday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is likely planning to call a snap federal election for Sept. 20, Reuters reported Thursday (Aug. 12).

According to four unnamed sources, Trudeau is planning to make the formal announcement on Sunday, following a visit with newly appointed Governor General Mary Simon where he must ask her to dissolve Parliament.

There has been speculation of a federal election this year for several months and party leaders have been busy criss-crossing the country.

On Wednesday, Conservatives Leader Erin O’Toole was in Waterloo, Ont., to announce his party’s plan to “unleash innovation” as part of his party’s Canada’s Recovery Plan.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has been touring the Maritimes as he speaks to premiers about COVID-19 recovery and affordable housing.

Trudeau has signed child care funding plans with more than half the provinces and made a series of funding announcement in recent weeks.

READ MORE: Opposition’s already on campaign trail with election call expected any day

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Election 2021Justin Trudeau

Previous story
3 infection detecting dogs in B.C. can now sniff out COVID-19
Next story
B.C. officials urge caution as third summer heat wave blankets parts of the province

Just Posted

Passengers flying to or from the Victoria International Airport on four recent flights may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
Four more COVID-19 flight exposures reported through Victoria

Royal Athletic Park is open to help residents cool down during the latest heat wave. (City of Victoria/Twitter)
Cooling options crop up as promised heat wave arrives in Greater Victoria

The Victoria Fringe Theatre Festival returns to the Intrepid Theatre this Friday, Aug. 13 with both virtual and in-person shows available for advance ticket sales. (Courtesy of Intrepid Theatre)
Intrepid Theatre raises curtains for Fringe Festival

Bocce courts, seen in the left corner of a rendering, are part of renovation plans for Canoe Brewpub as it transforms into Victoria’s first Craft Beer Market location. The plans received council approval earlier this month. (Courtesy of FORT Architecture)
Bocce courts, games room approved for Victoria’s Canoe Brewpub takeover renovations