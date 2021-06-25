Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada Day should be time of reflection after unmarked graves discovered: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says this Canada Day should be a time of reflection.

His comments come the day after a First Nation in Saskatchewan announced ground-penetrating radar had detected what are believed to be 751 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school.

Trudeau says he spoke to Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme about the discovery, as well as Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde.

Indigenous communities across the country and many Canadians have been sharing their grief about the deaths of children who attended these schools, since an unmarked burial site was found in British Columbia in late May.

Since then, some cities have decided to forgo parts of their usual Canada Day festivities.

Trudeau saying that July 1 should be a time to reflect on the country’s history echoes what was said by some of his ministers earlier in the week.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole has said he believes Canada Day shouldn’t be cancelled and the tragedies of the past should be used as motivation to build a better country.

