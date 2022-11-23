BREAKING: Canada loses 1-0 to Belgium in return to World Cup

Game was first in 36 years for Canadians

Canada put on a show in its return to the World Cup after a 36-year absence but failed to convert its chances in a valiant 1-0 loss to Belgium.

Canada had a glorious chance to score its first-ever World Cup goal and take the lead in the 10th minute, only to see Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois stop Alphonso Davies’ penalty attempt after Yannick Carrasco was yellow-carded for handball.

Michy Batshuayi quietened the pro-Canada crowd in the 44th minute, bringing down a long ball that Canadian Steven Vitoria just missed getting his foot to.

Batshuayi outpaced the chasing Kamal Miller and Richie Laryea and calmly beat Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan for a 1-0 lead.

Borjan punched the ball away in disgust.

Canada next faces Croatia on Sunday.

-Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

