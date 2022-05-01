Canada loses versus New Zealand

Canada jumps for the ball against New Zealand in their cup quarter-final in the women’s sevens tournament at Starlight Stadium in Langford on Sunday, May 1 2022. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Canada lost their cup quarter-final match-up against a dominant New Zealand team who scored 38 unanswered points in front of a disappointed crowd at Starlight Stadium.

The Kiwis were not short of fluency in attack, despite the Langford tournament being their first appearance in the five 2022 HSBC Women’s Seven’s tour games thus far.

They scored three tries before the first half ended. The scoring started with legend of the sport Portia Woodman, who scored her 200th try for New Zealand on the sevens circuit, the first woman to do so in the history of the tour.

Canada turned to some of their more inexperienced players during the game to try and shake things up. Strong running and tackling from Krissy Scurfield brought the crowd to their feet on several occasions. But ultimately New Zealand had too much for the home team, running in three more tries before the game ended.

Despite the one-sided scoreline, Canada was greeted with a standing ovation as they walked off the field.

The Canadians will line up again, in the fifth-place semi-final against Fiji at 1:06 p.m.

