Canada Post vehicle was blocking the bike lane on Admirals Road in Esquimalt. (Screenshot from Twitter)

Canada Post vehicle was blocking the bike lane on Admirals Road in Esquimalt. (Screenshot from Twitter)

Canada Post called out for blocking this Victoria-area bike lane

Cyclists say this kind of thing puts them at risk every day

If there’s something people like to argue about in Victoria it’s bike lanes.

The issue of active transportation infrastructure incites passion in people who walk and anger in drivers who think things such as bike lanes make their lives miserable.

Anger is something that many cyclists felt when a Victoria-area cyclist tweeted video of a bike lane being blocked – by a Canada Post vehicle.

As the video posted in this story shows, a Canada Post vehicle was blocking the bike lane on Admirals Road in Esquimalt. Many cyclists have expressed concerns about commercial vehicles, and private vehicles, parking in these lanes just to save a little time.

“I don’t love it,” tweeted the @JohnsonStBRDG account. “I really, really don’t. Especially not going up a hill on a busy road.”

As the cyclist reached the Canada Post vehicle, they did a shoulder check and had to pull slightly into the lane of traffic.

Other cyclists tweeted in response, saying this kind of behaviour – blocking bike lanes – puts them in danger.

“This is how cyclists get killed,” @BikeChilliwack tweeted.

READ MORE: Opinion: Is this Greater Victoria’s ‘most disruptive bike lane’? A bike lane hater says ‘yes’

Do you have a story tip? Email: chris.campbell@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bike lanesTraffic

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Political spin on election interference helps China undermine democracies: Trudeau
Next story
Melanie Mark, first First Nations woman elected to B.C. legislature, leaving politics

Just Posted

Canada Post vehicle was blocking the bike lane on Admirals Road in Esquimalt. (Screenshot from Twitter)
Canada Post called out for blocking this Victoria-area bike lane

Whistle Buoy master brewer Matt West-Patrick (left) and Isaiah Archer are brewing a new batch with an AI-generated recipe. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Victoria brewery uses AI to generate latest beer recipe

Philip Ney may pull the plug on a sailing program that assists addicted youth if he can’t find dock space for the schooner central to Horizons Unbound. (Rick Stiebel - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke youth sailing program looks for safe harbour

Oak Bay police department electric EV car officer OBPD (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Fake ‘Alice Johnson from Amazon’ dupes Oak Bay resident of $8,000