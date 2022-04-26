Mail boxes are seen at Canada Post’s main plant in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, May 9, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Mail boxes are seen at Canada Post’s main plant in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, May 9, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canada Post to briefly resume mail service in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Groups in the Downtown Eastside say suspension endangers safety of those who rely on the mail

Canada Post is temporarily resuming service delivery to Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside more than a month after it stopped bringing mail to a two-block area over safety concerns.

A statement from the Crown corporation says carriers will be delivering in the area Tuesday to Friday this week, allowing for a temporary return to service.

It says it will also extend the hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Woodland Drive postal facility, the site 14 blocks from the neighbourhood where the mail is being rerouted.

The statement says the post office understands the concerns being raised about the importance of the service and it is working hard to put measures in place to provide that delivery.

Groups organizing an afternoon protest today in the Downtown Eastside say the suspension endangers the health and safety of those who rely on the mail to receive paycheques and social and disability assistance.

Canada Post hasn’t said what set off the suspension of service on March 23, other than to say it has safety concerns for its carriers.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Canada Post deliveries paused in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside over safety concerns

Canada PostVancouver

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. couple says their water supply contaminated by logging activity

Just Posted

Rutledge Park will receive playground improvements, a new splash pad and washroom and changeroom facilities thanks to joint federal, provincial and municipal funding. (Courtesy of the District of Saanich)
Saanich’s Rutledge Park to see splash pad after almost 25-year wait

The District of Saanich is joining the call for free prescription contraception in B.C. (Courtesy AccessBC)
Saanich council joins push for free prescription contraception

Victoria property owners could soon be paying more to apply to build a garden suite in their yard. (Photo courtesy of City of Victoria)
Victoria could raise its garden suite fees as it looks to update design guidelines

The B.C. 55-Plus Games, the province’s largest annual sporting competition, requires 1,500 volunteers and is expected to contribute over $3 million to the region’s economy. (Courtesy of 55-Plus BC Games)
1,500 volunteers needed for Victoria’s 55-Plus BC Games this year