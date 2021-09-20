CANADA VOTES: Polls now open in country’s 2021 federal snap election

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

Local polls are now open in Canada’s 44th federal election.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, Annamie Paul’s Greens, Yves-François Blanchet’s Bloc Quebecois and Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada.

Polls are open in Greater Victoria from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Where you can vote:

To find out your local poll location, visit the Elections Canada website and type in your street address. Alternatively, Canadians can look at your voter registration card. Voters can only visit their specified polling location.

Elections Canada has warned that due to staffing shortages from the pandemic, some voters may experience a wait to cast their ballot.

Masks are mandatory in polling locations, but proof of vaccine is not required.

Who is running in Greater Victoria?

Victoria:

Laurel Collins, NDP

Nick Loughton, Green

Nikki Macdonald, Liberal

Hannah Hodson, Conservative

John Randal Phipps, People’s Party of Canada

Janis Zroback, Communist Party of Canada

Jordan Reichert, Animal Protection Party of Canada

Saanich–Gulf Islands

Elizabeth May, Green

David Busch, Conservative

Sabina Singh, NDP

Sherri Moore-Arbour, Liberal

David Hilderman, People’s Party of Canada

Dock Currie, Communist Party of Canada

Esquimalt–Saanich–Sooke

Randall Garrison, NDP

Doug Kobayashi, Liberal

Harley Gordon, Green

Laura Frost, Conservative

Rob Anderson, People’s Party of Canada

Tyson Riel Strandlund, Communist Party of Canada

Cowichan–Malahat–Langford

Alistair MacGregor, NDP

Alana DeLong, Conservative

Blair Herbert, Liberal

Lia Versaevel, Green

Mark Hecht, People’s Party of Canada

For Elections Canada’s FAQ page for questions such as what kind of identification to bring, click here.

