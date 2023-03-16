Canada will hold special ceremony to mark May 6 coronation of King Charles: Trudeau

Details about the event, including how Canadians can watch, will be revealed in the coming weeks

King Charles speaks to members of the Commonwealth community during the annual Commonwealth Day reception at Buckingham Palace in London, Monday March 13, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will hold a special ceremony marking the coronation of King Charles on May 6. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Daniel Leal/Pool via AP

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will hold a special ceremony marking the coronation of King Charles on May 6.

The ceremony in Ottawa will be one of several events held over two days as Canada marks the investiture of its new monarch.

Trudeau says the Canadian ceremony will acknowledge the special relationship that King Charles has had with Canada over the past 50 years as the Prince of Wales.

Other details about the event, including how Canadians can watch, will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The coronation will take place May 6 at Westminster Abbey and will be marked by a procession, a concert at Windsor Castle and other events.

A poll published this week by market research firm Leger suggests Canadians are largely indifferent to King Charles, with more than half believing his coronation is the right time for the country to reconsider its ties with the monarchy.

