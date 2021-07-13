Mary Simon speaks during an announcement at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Inuk leader and former diplomat Mary Simon will officially become Canada’s first Indigenous Governor General on July 26. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Mary Simon speaks during an announcement at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Inuk leader and former diplomat Mary Simon will officially become Canada’s first Indigenous Governor General on July 26. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada’s next governor general Mary Simon to be officially installed July 26

Inuk woman will be the first Indigenous person to serve in the role

Mary Simon will officially become Canada’s governor general later this month.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named Simon, an Inuk leader and former Canadian diplomat, as his choice to be the Queen’s representative in Canada last week.

Canadian Heritage says the July 26 installation ceremony is where Simon will become Canada’s 30th governor general — the first Indigenous person to serve in the role.

The appointment came amid grief and anger at the federal government over the historic and current treatment of Indigenous people in Canada after several First Nations used ground-penetrating radar to find the unmarked graves of children at former residential schools.

She also enters Rideau Hall after her predecessor, former astronaut Julie Payette, resigned in January following an external review that found the office to have become a toxic workplace.

Speculation also swirls that once on the job, Simon could soon be visited by Trudeau recommending that she dissolve the minority Parliament and trigger an election.

READ MORE: ‘A win for all of Canada’: Mary Simon seen as humble, professional leader

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IndigenousInuit

Previous story
Immunized but banned: EU says not all COVID vaccines equal

Just Posted

Saanich fire crews are responding to a gas leak near the intersection of Shelbourne Street and Stockton Crescent. (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)
Traffic rerouted as crews respond to Saanich gas leak

The annual Victoria HarbourCats sock toss for Anawim House goes Thursday, July 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wilson’s Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria HarbourCats host annual sock toss for Anawim House

Victoria police are asking for help identifying a 60-year-old woman suspected of stealing multiple items from a romance shop in the 2000-block of Douglas Street July 8. (Courtesy VicPD)
Suspected romance shop thief sought by Victoria police

The MV Coho plies the waters in Port Angeles Harbor during a maintenance sailing. (Black Press Media file photo)
Coho ferry headed out for a spin in Victoria