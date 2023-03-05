Waves and foam erupt from the Pacific Ocean during high tide at the mouth of the Quillayute River in La Push. (Black Press Media file photo)

Canadian environmental groups praise UN accord to protect marine life on high seas

New treaty to apply to nearly half of world’s surface

Environmental groups are praising a newly signed treaty that will help protect biodiversity in the high seas, where conservation across vast stretches of the planet have been hampered by a confusing patchwork of laws.

The unified agreement treaty, which applies to nearly half the planet’s surface, was reached late Saturday after it was agreed upon by United Nations members.

Greenpeace Canada took to social media to celebrate the news, saying on Twitter that this is a major milestone to protect the oceans.

SeaBlue Canada issued a tweet describing the deal as an incredible move for marine protection across the ocean and thanking those involved in the historic moment.

An updated framework to protect marine life in the regions outside national boundary waters, known as the high seas, had been in discussions for more than 20 years, but previous efforts to reach an agreement had repeatedly stalled.

The treaty will create a new body to manage conservation of ocean life and establish marine protected areas in the high seas.

— With files from the Associated Press.

The Canadian Press

EnvironmentOcean Protection

