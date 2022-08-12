Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam listens to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, January 12, 2021 in Ottawa. Dr. Theresa Tam says Canada’s public health agency is looking to make the most of Canada’s waste, and plans to sift through the sewage to test for and measure new health threats like monkeypox, polio, antimicrobial resistant organism and more. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam listens to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, January 12, 2021 in Ottawa. Dr. Theresa Tam says Canada’s public health agency is looking to make the most of Canada’s waste, and plans to sift through the sewage to test for and measure new health threats like monkeypox, polio, antimicrobial resistant organism and more. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canadian wastewater surveillance expanding to new public health threats: Tam

The Public Health Agency of Canada also intends to start testing for polio as soon as possible

Canada’s chief public health officer says plans are underway to sift through Canadian sewage to test for and measure new health threats like monkeypox and polio.

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic wastewater detection became a key way to track the spread of the virus.

Dr. Theresa Tam says the experts at the National Microbiology Lab have now discovered a promising approach to detect monkeypox in wastewater and will use the infrastructure developed during the pandemic look for it.

How that monitoring fits into the Public Health Agency of Canada surveillance efforts on monkeypox is not yet clear.

The Public Health Agency of Canada also intends to start testing for polio as soon as possible after United States health officials say they found the polio virus in New York City’s wastewater.

Tam says wastewater detection is still imperfect but there’ is a lot of innovation happening now and the public health agency is looking for the best method to help standardize the process in Canada.

— Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Assault charge laid after Vancouver police say officers were ‘swarmed’ by crowd
Next story
Charges in machete attack that seriously injured two in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Just Posted

Unbuilders removes the brick walls of a building on Fort Street in Victoria. (Katherine Engqvist/News Staff)
WATCH: Brick by brick, board by board, Fort Street building comes down in Victoria

The moon from Mill Hill in Langford. (Photo by Ed Court)
PHOTOS: Supermoon stands out over Greater Victoria

Members of the 15U AA Carnarvon/Gordon Head South Island Royals baseball team celebrate their win at the provincial championships last month in Richmond. The squad heads to Saskatchewan for the Western Canadian Championships, Aug. 19 to 21. (Photo courtesy Darrel Richardson)
Combined Oak Bay/Saanich squad captures B.C. provincial baseball crown

Drummers perform during the traditional eye dotting ceremony to start the annual Victoria Dragon Boat Festival at Ship Point in 2016. The event returns to the Inner Harbour this weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)
Dragons, dogs and intriguing rocks on tap for Greater Victoria audiences