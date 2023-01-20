Cancelled sailing, full boats between Vancouver, Victoria

BC Ferries has cancelled more sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries cancels 2 sailings, sees 4-sailing wait between Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen

A mechanical issue is causing problems for BC Ferries travellers looking to make the trek between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen.

BC Ferries cancelled its noon sailing departing Tsawwassen and the 2 p.m. departing Swartz Bay due to a mechanical issue onboard the Queen of New Westminister. The 4 p.m. from Tsawwassen and the 6 p.m. from Swartz Bay were in jeopardy but in a service notice, BC Ferries said they would sail as scheduled as the issue has been resolved.

The cancelled sailings are causing waits at terminals. As of 2:30 p.m., BC Ferries was ticketing the 9 p.m. sailing, with the 3, 5, 6 and 7 p.m. sailings from Swartz Bay sold out.

Travellers departing from the Tsawwassen side are looking at similar waits.

