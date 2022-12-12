CAO says Sidney ‘grateful’ for roundabout contribution from North Saanich

Sidney CAO Randy Humble said the municipality is grateful for North Saanich’s contribution toward the roundabout project near the Amazon facility. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sidney’s chief administrative officer (CAO) Randy Humble said construction of the proposed roundabout near the Amazon facility will begin in the spring of 2023.

“We anticipate the project going to tender as early as March 2023,” he said. “On behalf of project partners, (Sidney) has applied for a $5 million federal grant… (We) expect to learn about the outcome of the grant in early March. Both the outcome of the grant application and the bids received could influence project timing to some extent.”

Humble also responded to questions about the new cost-sharing agreement with Victoria Airport Authority and North Saanich for the project.

“(Sidney) is grateful for the positive relationship we share with the District of North Saanich and the Victoria Airport Authority that allows us to collaborate on major projects of mutual benefit, including the Beacon Avenue West Roundabout,” he said.

RELATED: Councillor fears Sidney will pay more for roundabout because of North Saanich

RELATED: North Saanich mayor won’t comment on Sidney councillor’s roundabout complaints

He added these collaborations help make major projects possible and cut costs for Sidney residents. “The $1.1 million funding commitment made by the District of North Saanich for the roundabout is significant,” he said. “Every municipality has critical priorities regarding infrastructure. We respect the District of North Saanich’s decision to cap their contribution.”

He made these comments after questions about North Saanich’s contribution to the project emerged.

North Saanich had initially agreed to pay 20 per cent of the project, with Sidney and VAA providing 40 per cent each for the project cost.

But the new agreement sees North Saanich’s share drop to 17.2 per cent after that city’s previous council agreed to cap its commitment in mid-August by a 4-2 vote to 20 per cent of the initial project cost of $5.5 million. The latest cost estimate pegs the project cost at $6.4 million with Sidney and the VAA equally sharing the additional cost of $900,000, according to a staff report. They also agreed to equally share any additional increases beyond $6.4 million.

Coun. Scott Garnett said Monday this new arrangement was problematic, adding that North Saanich should pay 20 per cent as per the initial agreement.

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@peninsulanewsreview.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Saanich PeninsulaSidney