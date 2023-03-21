Alicia Fraser will assist with the regional water supply master plan, support water and wastewater commissions across the Capital Region and guide the many services provided. (Courtesy of the Capital Regional District)

Alicia Fraser will assist with the regional water supply master plan, support water and wastewater commissions across the Capital Region and guide the many services provided. (Courtesy of the Capital Regional District)

Capital Regional District selects new GM of Integrated Water Services

Alicia Fraser will assume the role on July 24

The Capital Regional District (CRD) will soon have a new general manager of Integrated Water Services.

Alicia Fraser will assume the role on July 24 and assist with the regional water supply master plan, support water and wastewater commissions across the Capital Region and guide the many services provided.

“I am honoured to have been selected for this role and thrilled to be joining the CRD,” Fraser said. “I look forward to working closely with the Integrated Water Services team, the board and the executive team to ensure the continued high-quality service to the CRD communities.”

The position opened up when Ted Robbins was appointed as the CRD’s chief administrative officer in November.

“Alicia will be a very welcomed and strong addition to our CRD team,” Robbins said. “The Integrated Water Services department is key to delivering the highest quality water and wastewater services to our region. We are very fortunate to have Alicia join us to lead this very important area, as well as assist in leading our organization as a whole. I could not be more delighted to have Alicia join our team.”

Fraser will start her new job after serving as president and chief executive officer of the Ontario Clean Water Agency.

“The board is delighted to appoint Alicia Fraser to this senior position with the CRD,” CRD board chair Colin Plant said. “Ms. Fraser’s extensive background of experience, and her dedication to her profession, make her an exceptional candidate and she will be a terrific addition to our leadership team.”

Robbins made the announcement about the new general manager Friday (March 17).

READ MORE: CRD rejects proposal to subdivide East Sooke property

@brendanmayer
brendan.mayer@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CRD

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Kelowna council appalled by attack on international student
Next story
Abbotsford teen driver spits in face of cops following traffic stop

Just Posted

19 Wing Comox’s Wing Auxiliary Security Force (WASF) will be conducting training at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Comox and the Department of National Defence Seal Bay training area from April 12-16. Black Press file photo
$30M targeted housing benefit expected to address the Island’s military housing crunch

The Post-COVID clinic at Royal Jubilee Hospital with transition to a virtual model April 1, 2023. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Victoria post-COVID clinics close for in-person treatment, transition to virtual care

An aerial view of Vic High as the $80-million seismic upgrade and 200-seat expansion continues. (Courtesy of SD61/YouTube)
VIDEO: A look inside Vic High construction

A photo of Lance Caven from the early days of his firefighting career. (Courtesy of City of Langford)
Langford fire chief calls for change to end firefighter cancer deaths