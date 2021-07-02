A crowd pulls down the Captain James Cook statue in downtown Victoria. (Siiam Hamilton/Twitter)

Captain James Cook statue toppled in Victoria

Monument replaced with red dresses

A large group toppled the Captain James Cook statue in downtown Victoria on Canada Day.

Pieces of the statue were then tossed into the Inner Harbour and the monument was replaced with red dresses.

More to come.

 

VicPD

