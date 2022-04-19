Firefighters with Nanaimo Volunteer Fire Department work a crash scene after a car went over an embankment next to the Island Highway on Monday, April 18. Both people in the car were taken to hospital for observation. (Photo courtesy Nanoose Volunteer Fire Department)

Car goes off Island Highway and down embankment north of Nanaimo

Two people taken to hospital for observation after incident in Nanoose Bay on Monday, April 18

Two people came away relatively unscathed after their car went off the Island Highway and careened down a steep 80-foot embankment north of Nanaimo.

The mishap occurred Monday, April 18, at about 3:30 p.m. on Highway 19 near an area known as the Nanoose Flats in Nanoose Bay.

Capt. Cody Nielsen, with Nanoose Volunteer Fire Department, incident commander at the scene, said in an e-mail that a single vehicle left the highway and went down the embankment on its wheels and came to rest about 80 feet down at the bottom of the embankment near the E&N Railway tracks.

Two people in the vehicle were taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for observation. Nielsen said the occupants had exited the car and climbed the embankment to the side of the highway by the time firefighters arrived.

Traffic was restricted to a single lane on the section of highway for about one hour as the vehicles occupants were looked after and their car was cleared from the site.

