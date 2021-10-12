One cat remains missing after a house fire in Oak Bay Tuesday morning. (Oak Bay Fire Department/Twitter)

Cat missing, residents safe after morning house fire in Oak Bay

Oak Bay Fire Department called to 2000-block Crescent Road

One person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after a Tuesday morning house fire in Oak Bay.

Oak Bay Fire Department was called to the 2000-block of Crescent Road on Oct. 12 shortly before 6 a.m. Crews were faced immediately with heavy smoke and flame, said Assistant Chief Gord Marshall.

Occupants of the home got out safely, however, a cat was unaccounted for, according to a fire department tweet.

Crews began an offensive attack entering the home, but conditions changed quickly, and the department changed to a defensive strategy. They also faced challenges with a power line down outside the home.

The department estimates the loss at $500,000 plus contents.

Crews remained on scene Tuesday morning for fire investigation.

A cause has not yet been determined.

