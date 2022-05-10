Kitten survives car crash on Coquihalla Highway May 6, 2022 (Contributed)

Kitten survives car crash on Coquihalla Highway May 6, 2022 (Contributed)

Catnap leads to crash on Coquihalla

Kitten suffered bruising in the crash

  • May. 10, 2022 2:30 p.m.
  • News

A brave little kitten is back with its owner after surviving a single-vehicle crash.

A driver fell asleep behind the wheel while travelling on the Coquihalla Highway, on May 6, and rolled their vehicle several times.

The driver was transported to Nicola Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

An officer located the small cat inside the car and brought her back to Merritt. She was assessed by a vet to have only minor bruising and was reunited with her owner.

Following the collision, Merritt RCMP is reminding people to plan accordingly for road trips

“We want to remind the public that when travelling on our highways to have a plan and make sure you are well rested before driving,” said Constable Rainier Penner.

READ MORE: Car crashes into pole downtown Kelowna

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Accidentscar crashCatsDriving

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Victoria police arrest man at gunpoint after 911 caller reports attempted stabbing
Next story
Clumsy format, too many moderators hampered 2021 federal election debates: report

Just Posted

VicPD says officers are responding to increasing numbers of reports of random attacks and reminds anyone assaulted or confronted to get to safety and call 911. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police arrest man at gunpoint after 911 caller reports attempted stabbing

The Victoria Horticultural Society is hosting its first major plant sale in years, May 14 at the Garth Homer Centre. (Facebook/Victoria Horticultural Society)
‘First big plant sale in many years’ coming to Saanich’s Garth Homer Centre

A 38-year-old man is expected to appear in court in June to face charges after an Oak Bay break and enter. (Black Press Media file photo)
Bike and backpack lead to Saanich arrest for Oak Bay iPad theft

Steve Meikle takes over as director of parks, recreation and culture when Ray Herman retires May 25. (Courtesy District of Oak Bay)
Oak Bay names new director of parks, recreation and culture