Celebrate Sooke brings the community together to enjoy food, activities, and local music

Fine Brew, a talented local band, performed at the Sooke Music and Art Festival, partnered with a day to ‘Celebrate Sooke.’ (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff) Donald Dunphy is a local magician who wowed the audience with impressive tricks in the ‘Kids Zone’ at the affair. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff) A local band with soulful, country sound rehearses before audiences arrive. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff) On-stage logging activities took place in true lumberjack fashion at the event. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff) VL Photography, one of the vendors at the event, showcases their incredible skill with a camera. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff) Sweet Treats N’ More, a couple-owned company, sells their delicious treats at events all across the South Island. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff) Cpl. Joe Holmes was set up at the event to take pictures with families and to answer any questions passersby may have for the police force in Sooke. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

It was celebration time in Sooke on Saturday for Celebrate Sooke, an event that brings the community together to enjoy annual festivities loved by all.

The event saw talented local band performances, a magic show and logging sports – which were just some of the shining examples of the engaging entertainment provided.

There were also many vendors who shared their art-making, farm-fresh food, and more.

Family-friendly and pet-friendly, the event showed people of all ages what fun could be had rain or shine in a communal setting once again.

The Sooke Music and Arts Festival runs from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and from noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Celebrate Sooke took place on Saturday only (Sept. 18), from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

