Central Saanich Police Service are looking for witnesses following a fight between two males in Centennial Park May 27. (Central Saanich Police Service/Submitted)

Centennial Park in Central Saanich site of daytime brawl

Police look for help in identifying two males fighting each other May 27 at around 1:30 p.m.

Central Saanich Police Service are looking for witnesses following a fight between two males in Centennial Park.

According to the appeal sent out by social media, the altercation took place in the rear parking lot of the park near the Lacrosse Box on Friday, May 27 at around 1:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Saanich Police Service at (250) 652-4441.

