Central Saanich and Sidney voters cast ballots in first advance poll of municipal election

The first advance poll for the 2022 municipal election brought out 327 voters in Sidney.

The advance poll, which took place Oct. 5 at Sidney’s municipal hall, was the first of two advance polls. A second advance poll will take place Wednesday, Oct. 12, also at Sidney’s municipal hall between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Advance voting in Central Saanich drew 453 individuals to Municipal Hall, which will host a second advance poll on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Advance voting in North Saanich drew 468 individuals.

General voting day is scheduled for Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. The voting location in Sidney is the Mary Winspear Centre. Voters in Central Saanich can choose among three locations: Municipal Hall (1903 Mt Newton Cross Rd.), Keating Elementary (6843 Central Saanich Rd.) and the Central Saanich Cultural Centre (1209 Clarke Rd.). North Saanich’s voting location is Municipal Hall at 1620 Mills Rd.

Voter turnout in the last municipal and school trustee reached 48 per cent in Sidney, just under 43 per cent in North Saanich and just under 33 per cent in Central Saanich.

