Central Saanich community leader Forrest Owens to be honoured through scholarship

Scholarship will be available to Grade 11-12 students at Stelly’s Secondary School

The Central Saanich Fire Department and the surrounding community are mourning the loss of former Assistant Chief Forrest Owens. A scholarship in his name could see eligible students at Stelly’s Secondary School awarded between $500 and $1,000. (Central Saanich Volunteer Firefighters Association/Facebook)

A scholarship for students at Stelly’s Secondary School in Central Saanich will help honour the legacy of a longtime first responder and community leader in the community.

Applicants to the Forrest Owens Memorial Scholarship will have to show what Central Saanich staff call a “keen interest” in firefighting before submitting a resume for the future scholarship in recognition of the longtime member of the Central Saanich Fire Department. Staff anticipates that the scholarship will range between $500 and $1,000 and be presented at the school’s annual awards ceremony in June every year.

Forrest Owens served 35 years with the department in various capacities, reaching the rank of assistant fire chief. He died from complications of cancer on July 21 at the age of 64 and his passing reverberated through Central Saanich and across the region as Owens was involved in several local organizations. Other general requirements for a submission include a record of volunteerism coupled with an understanding of trades, building construction or carpentry as Owens had started his professional career in that field.

According to Central Saanich staff, applicants are expected to show a future commitment to fire prevention initiatives while in Grade 11 or 12. Students should be in good academic standing and serve as a positive role model for school safety.

A sub-committee of the Central Saanich Firefighters Association working with the consent of Owens’ family will develop the final criteria and selection process.

