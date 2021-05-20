Current and past students of the Grade 4/5 class at Central Saanich’s Keating Elementary under the supervision of teacher Chris Lee (second from left) used their time after class on May 12 to further clean up Tetayut Creek. Their biggest claim was an old tank. Partially buried in mud, the students lift the tank out of the ground with several levers, including the one pictured. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Current and past students of the Grade 4/5 class at Central Saanich’s Keating Elementary under the supervision of teacher Chris Lee (second from left) used their time after class on May 12 to further clean up Tetayut Creek. Their biggest claim was an old tank. Partially buried in mud, the students lift the tank out of the ground with several levers, including the one pictured. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Central Saanich elementary students lift up environmental sins of the past

Keating Elementary School students get an education in environmental stewardship

The enthusiasm was palpable as a group of Central Saanich elementary students used their time after school to clean up a nearby ravine through which Tetayut Creek runs.

While the 20 or so students in Grade 4/5 at Keating Elementary School arrived at the creek as a group, they were soon spreading out across the area, sifting both banks for garbage hiding in overgrown grass and underneath low-hanging branches.

Unfortunately, it did not take them long to be successful, with many eager to show off their findings of various metallic objects and smashed glass to their teacher, Chris Lee, who eventually re-directed their energies to the main object of their excursion: a large cylindrical object, some five feet long and said to be an old tank.

Time had partially swallowed the tank into the muddy soil of a pit near the creek with water having corroded an elongated gash into its side.

Even without mud filling half of its interior, it likely would have taken a handful of adults considerable energy and effort to free the tank. Yet undeterred, the students found strength in numbers.

When initial efforts to lift the large rusted tank with their small hands covered in blue plastic gloves failed, they turned long wooden branches lying on the ground into levers and the occasion into an impromptu physics class with Lee demonstrating how they could amplify their leverage with the help of blocks.

RELATED: Saanich Peninsula elementary students help restock, clean up local creeks

Several levers broke along the way, but repeated failure eventually turned into gratifying success as the mud yielded its semi-buried garbage, prompting the students to roar with joy as if they had unearthed priceless treasure.

The students had first come across the garbage the week before as they were getting ready to release coho fry, having scouted the creek the day before the release.

Discovered items included a kitchen sink, scrap metal, car parts and a lawnmower, said Lee. “They were quite concerned and about four of them went down after school that day to try to clean up the creek,” she said.

After releasing the salmon, more students joined the cleanup effort.

Eventually, the entire class as well as a handful of Lee’s former students joined the effort.

While initially unaware of how the garbage ended up in the ravine, Lee later learned from a neighbour that the garbage along the creek has been present for decades. “He went on to tell me the story of a huge old house that used to be on the 10-acre property and the owner of the house was a repairman of sorts,” said Lee. “He would collect old machines and just dump them out back on his property.”

Current generations are now doing their bit to correct those past deeds.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Previous story
UPDATE: Lia Barker found safe
Next story
Can you mix and match COVID vaccines? New Canadian study seeks to find out

Just Posted

The Saanich Commonwealth Place recreation centre will undergo a planned power outage at 6 p.m. on May 20 for the installation of a temporary transformer to replace the generator that’s been in use since the old transformer failed on May 14. (Saanich Parks, Recreation and Community Services/Twitter)
Saanich recreation centre gets new temporary power fix

Emergency generator in use at Saanich Commonwealth Place after sudden outage May 14

Fire Chief Darren Hughes, right, pulls the old Fireman’s Park sign off ahead of the park’s name change. The new sign for Firefighter’s Park is coming. (Oak Bay Fire Department/Twitter)
Oak Bay council clears years-old reports from in-camera meetings

Old news on tap at May 10 council meeting

In place of its usual Homecoming Gala, the Victoria Cool Aid Society has launched a fundraising matching challenge with a goal of raising $100,000 (Victoria Cool Aid Society/Facebook)
Victoria Cool Aid Society aims to raise $100,000 through matching challenge

First $50,000 raised will be matched from May 17 to 31

Current and past students of the Grade 4/5 class at Central Saanich’s Keating Elementary under the supervision of teacher Chris Lee (second from left) used their time after class on May 12 to further clean up Tetayut Creek. Their biggest claim was an old tank. Partially buried in mud, the students lift the tank out of the ground with several levers, including the one pictured. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Central Saanich elementary students lift up environmental sins of the past

Keating Elementary School students get an education in environmental stewardship

Russ Ball (left) and another team member work to extract an ancient turtle fossil from along the Puntledge River in January 2021. (Credit: Derek Larson)
84-million-year-old turtle fossil being studied at Royal B.C. Museum

Discovery made by fossil hunter in Courtenay in January

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered for B.C. kids 12-17

B.C. records 521 new cases Wednesday, 340 in hospital

Food trucks like Molly’s British Fish and Chips have been a part of the mix during long weekends at Esquimalt Lagoon in past, and will be again over the Victoria Day weekend. (Photo by Shane Deringer)
POLL: Will food trucks figure into your May long weekend plans?

The prevalence of food trucks in Greater Victoria has sent takeout cuisine… Continue reading

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday, May 20 that current U.S.-Canada border restrictions will remain in place until June 21. (Dan Ferguson)
Canada-U.S. border closure extended another month until June 21

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security made the announcement Thursday morning

Dr. Suzanne Simard of Nelson, a professor of forest ecology at UBC, is the author of Finding the Mother Tree. Photo: Brendan Ko
In the forest, a B.C. scientist discovers trees take care of their own

UBC professor Dr. Suzanne Simard’s book describes research into fungal networks’ role in forest health

Families and youth aged 12 and older line up for a COVID-19 vaccine at Gordon A Brown Middle School in Toronto Wednesday May 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada expected to push past U.S. today in COVID-19 first dose percentage

Canada’s vaccine pace outstripping much of the world but still lags on second doses

In this Sept. 22, 2002, file photo, the cast of “Friends,” from left, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc pose in the press room with the award for outstanding comedy series at the 54th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Reed Saxon
‘Friends: The Reunion’ to stream on Crave in Canada

Special will be an unscripted homecoming with stars of the hit NBC sitcom

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem takes part in a news conference at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Bank of Canada warns of rising risks from household debt, and a hot housing market

Many households have taken on large mortgages compared with their income

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 18
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 18

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

The new Island Class ferry destined for the Campbell River-Quadra Island route will be travelling to North America from Romania under its own power. Photo supplied by BC Ferries
VIDEO: New B.C. ferry for Campbell River-to-Quadra run on its way across the Atlantic

First of the Island Class ferries to make the transatlantic journey on its own

Most Read