Central Saanich Fire Department offers new reflective signs

New reflective signs available for purchase from the Central Saanich Fire Department promise to cut down the response times of emergency crews. (Twitter/Central Saanich Fire)

A new program in Central Saanich aims to improve the response time of emergency crews.

For a flat fee of $65, residents with long driveways or streets with low visibility with can purchase a reflective address sign from the Central Saanich Fire Department. It said in a release that these blue and white reflective markers will reduce the response times of emergency crews.

Central Saanich Fire Chief Kenn Mount said it can be a challenge to identify the variety of complex and hidden driveways in Central Saanich during dusk, dawn and at night. “With the addition of a reflective marker sign, we can see and verify the correct address immediately and not waste time trying to look for the correct driveway to your home,” he said.

RELATED: Central Saanich crews extinguish five early morning fires

The Central Saanich Fire Department is implementing a reflective address sign program to support residents who may have

Residents can purchase the signs, which will also be more visible during bad weather conditions, for a flat fee of $65 at Central Saanich’s municipal hall at 1903 Mount Newton Cross Rd. The fire department will assist with installation for optimal and safe placement. Contact (250) 544-4238 or fdadmin@csaanich.ca for information.

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@peninsulanewsreview.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com