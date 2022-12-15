Construction of two six-storey rental buildings with 235 units is underway near the intersection of Highway 17 and Mount Newton Cross Road. (Rendering courtesy Starlight Developments)

Central Saanich housing projects break ground on construction of 235 rental units

Developer says project near Highway 17 will help meet Central Saanich’s housing needs

Construction is underway on two six-storey buildings near a major intersection in Central Saanich.

Starlight Developments Thursday morning broke ground on 235 rental homes spread across the two buildings at 2515 Hackett Crescent near the intersection of Highway 17 and Mount Newton Cross Road.

Josh Kaufman, vice-president and head of development and construction with Starlight Developments, said in a release that the company is committed to the development of what he called “first-class, complete communities” who will call the development home.

“We are proud to be starting construction on this exciting new rental community and are humbled to be able to play a role in the growth and expansion of Central Saanich,” he said.

The project promises to change the visual landscape as the new buildings will appear next to earlier portions of the Marigold development consisting of a five-storey condominium building with 39 units, nine townhouse units and eight duplex units. Council had unanimously approved the two six-storey buildings in February after revisions to the design. Councillors also approved another six-storey, 50-unit condominium building and 14 townhouses, located north of the existing five-storey condominium building.

RELATED: 235-unit second phase of Marigold project to rise in Central Saanich near Hwy. 17 intersection

RELATED: New housing report says Central Saanich families find it increasingly difficult to find housing

The prominent intersection with its cluster of commercial activities including the Marigold Cafe on the east side of Highway 17 will undergo no small measure of densification — a development anticipated in recent improvements to the public transportation infrastructure around the corner.

Starlight Development said the two six-storey buildings would fulfill 42 per cent of the municipality’s identified rental housing need.

The Capital Regional District Housing Needs Report released in late 2020 projects that Central Saanich needs to build 557 housing units of all types between 2020 and 2025.

According to Starlight Developments, the project includes eight affordable homes and what the company calls a unique transportation strategy. Residents can rent parking spaces and renters without vehicles will receive bus tickets from the company and up to $5,000 toward a car-sharing membership.

