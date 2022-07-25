The Central Saanich Fire Department and the surrounding community are mourning the loss of former Capt. Forrest Owens (middle). (Central Saanich Volunteer Firefighters Association/Facebook)

The Central Saanich Fire Department and the surrounding community are mourning the loss of former Capt. Forrest Owens (middle). (Central Saanich Volunteer Firefighters Association/Facebook)

Central Saanich pays tribute to former firefighter

Flags lowered to honour Forrest Owens after his death

The Central Saanich Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we announce we have lost a brother and a mentor, Forrest Owens,” the department said in a statement.

Owens served the community for more than 35 years, taking on roles including volunteer firefighter, captain and career assistant chief. That service continued even after he retired.

Flags were lowered to half-mast to honour Owens.

READ: Heat warning issued for Greater Victoria as humidex could see 33 C

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Peninsula

Previous story
Delays expected this week with Millstream roundabout construction in Langford

Just Posted

Ducknana is an internet meme that combines fowl and fruit into statues of varying sizes. (Courtesy of Geoff de Ruiter)
Ducknana diehards descend on Beacon Hill in Victoria

The Central Saanich Fire Department and the surrounding community are mourning the loss of former Capt. Forrest Owens (middle). (Central Saanich Volunteer Firefighters Association/Facebook)
Central Saanich pays tribute to former firefighter

Lack of available and affordable housing in the region has seen some junior members of the Royal Canadian Navy at CFB Esquimalt stay in single quarters largely meant for trainees, months after they were meant to find housing off base. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
New recruits at CFB Esquimalt struggle to find housing after training completed

A heat warning is in place for Greater Victoria as an end-of-July heat wave hits B.C. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Heat warning issued for Greater Victoria as humidex could see 33 C