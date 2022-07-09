Central Saanich Police seek help locating missing man

Central Saanich Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing high-risk man.
Nathaniel Watters, 41, was last seen around 4:30 a.m. on July 8 in the Keating area of Central Saanich, police said in a tweet.
Watters is described as standing 5’10” tall and approximately 225 pounds. He is believed to be driving a grey, 201 Ford F-150 pickup truck with BC plate PJ7371.
Anyone with information on his location or that of his truck is asked to call 911 or Central Saanich Police at 250-652-4441.
