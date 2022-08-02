RCMP were called to an area near Shelter Bay Marina around 1:15 p.m. on Friday July, 29 after a call from a member of the public. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

RCMP were called to an area near Shelter Bay Marina around 1:15 p.m. on Friday July, 29 after a call from a member of the public. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

Charges laid in connection with body found in Okanagan Lake

The victim has been identified but his name is not being released until next of kin are notified

Charges have been laid against a 25-year-old man after a body was found in Okanagan Lake on July 29.

RCMP Southeast District Inspector Brent Novakoski says Wayne Zablan has been charged with first-degree murder and will remain in custody until a court appearance on Aug. 29.

RCMP were called to an area near Shelter Bay Marina around 1:15 p.m. last Friday after a member of the public called them about a body in the water near W.R. Bennett Bridge.

Insp. Novakoski says the victim has been identified but his name is not being released as police are trying to notify next of kin.

“It is evident that Mr. Zablan and the victim knew each other and we feel that there is no risk to the public,” said Novakoski.

RCMP is asking anyone with information about this incident who has not yet spoken with police, to call the Southeast District Major Crimes Unit at at 1-877-987-8477.

READ MORE: Former West Kelowna Warrior found dead in New York hotel room

READ MORE: Flipped boat on highway slows traffic south of Vernon

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Burns LakeHomicideKelowna Crane CollapseOkanaganRCMP

Previous story
Mischievous graffiti artists, anti-SUVers, speeder among police calls in Oak Bay

Just Posted

Central Saanich Fire Department’s Capt. Brennan Gummer and firefighter Ryan Vantreight were deployed on Monday, Aug. 1, with the department’s new tender truck to assist BC Wildfire Service efforts in the Okanagan. (Central Saanich Volunteer Firefighters Association/Facebook)
Greater Victoria firefighters deployed to Okanagan to aid in B.C. wildfire battle

The action on the water is the main focus, but there are plenty of other entertainment options available for attendees of the first ever Vancouver Island International Dragon Boat Festival Aug. 6 and 7 on the Gorge Waterway between the Bay Street bridge and Selkirk trestle bridge. (Photo courtesy V.I. International Dragon Boat Festival)
On the water and off, Island dragon boat festival offers something for everyone

The 104 service calls Oak Bay Police Department received last week included mischievous graffiti artists, anti-SUV vandals and a cyclist-winging door opener who forgot to shoulder check. (Black Press Media file photo)
Mischievous graffiti artists, anti-SUVers, speeder among police calls in Oak Bay

(Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria’s 2021 crime severity highest among B.C.’s municipally policed communities

Pop-up banner image