Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks as he meets with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in Calgary on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Child care, housing the focus as prime minister, federal NDP leader visit B.C.

Trudeau to start the day in Vancouver area discussing B.C.’s wildfires and recent punishing heat wave

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh are in different regions of British Columbia today holding meetings and making announcements.

Trudeau is scheduled to start the day behind closed doors in Metro Vancouver discussing B.C.’s wildfires and recent punishing heat wave with members of his cabinet’s Incident Response Group.

He is to spend much of the rest of the day in Coquitlam, where he is to join B.C. Premier John Horgan for an announcement about early learning and child care.

The prime minister is also holding an afternoon meeting with the mayor of Lytton and Indigenous leaders from that Fraser Canyon community to discuss recovery from a wildfire that destroyed the village last week.

B.C. is the third province on Trudeau’s cross-country tour, following visits to Alberta and Saskatchewan, while Singh launches his own tour, starting on Vancouver Island.

Singh and local New Democrat member of Parliament Alistair MacGregor are set to make an announcement in Duncan about the party’s housing plan.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Jagmeet Singh looks West to retake lost turf in B.C., but hurdles dot the path

Federal Politics

Previous story
Climate change made B.C., Alberta heat wave 150 times more likely, study concludes
Next story
Five halls, Forest Service put down fire on Maple Bay Road in Cowichan Valley

Just Posted

A two-week outdoor music festival will run in the grounds of St. Ann’s Academy this summer, with performances from the Victoria Symphony, Pacific Opera Victoria and others. (Photo courtesy Victoria Symphony/Pacific Opera Victoria)
Victoria Symphony, Pacific Opera announce outdoor festival of music

Consultation for the redevelopment of the Oak Bay Lodge property continues. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Future uses up for debate as conversation continues on former Oak Bay Lodge site

Kaela Mehl was convicted of murdering her 18-month-old daughter, Charlotte Cunningham, in October 2017. On June 30, the Court of Appeal ordered a new trial, citing juror and lawyer missteps. (Submitted photo)
Mother’s conviction overturned in killing of Victoria toddler

Off-leash dogs at Cadboro Bay-Gyro Park has long been a subject of debate among council, residents, and enforcement agencies. (Black Press Media file photo)
Comprehensive report will review leash regulations for Saanich’s Cadboro Bay-Gyro Park