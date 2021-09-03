Child dies in hospital after incident at Creston campground, investigation ongoing

The child died from their injuries on Sept. 2

A child has died in hospital following an incident at a campground east of Creston.

Just after 6 p.m. on Aug. 30, the Creston RCMP and BC Ambulance were dispatched to the campground with reports of an unresponsive child.

Upon arrival, the child was found in serious medical distress. First aid was administered, and they were transported to Calgary Children’s Hospital by way of BC Air Ambulance.

On Sept. 2, the child died in hospital from their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing in partnership with the Creston RCMP and the Southeast District Major Crime Unit.

“This is a tragic situation affecting many people in the community, including family, first responders and medical personnel,” said Sergeant Chris Manseau, media relations officer for the RCMP. “This investigation is still in the preliminary stages with many tasks being completed. This will be a thorough and involved process, with many agencies including BC Coroners service.”

The name of the child will not be released to protect the family’s privacy. No further information is available at this time.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the major crime unit tip line at 1-877-987-8477 or the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.

