A bike trailer like this was taken in Victoria on May 3. (@hostilebear/Twitter)

Child with disabilities’ bike trailer stolen in Victoria

Trailer was taken from the Gorge Road East area in the middle of the day Tuesday

A Victoria cyclist is asking the public to keep an eye out for a bike trailer, used by their child who’s living with disabilities, after it was stolen on Tuesday.

The trailer is blue on the bottom with a yellow roof and was taken from a secure parking garage in the Gorge Road East area sometime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on May 3, the parent said in a tweet.

The trailer was also secured with a braided cable and a U-lock.

Victoria police are asking anyone with information about the bike trailer to contact them at 250-995-7654, ext. 1.

