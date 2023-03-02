Claims of Langley cocaine production licence cause political firestorm

A Langley-based cannabis company claims that it has received federal government permission to produce up to 250 grams of cocaine.

A press release issued Feb. 22 said that last year, Adastra Holdings received an amendment to its Controlled Drug and Substance Dealer’s Licence that allowed it to “interact with” up to 250 grams of cocaine, and to import coca leaves to manufacture and synthesize cocaine.

The licence was originally granted last year, and allowed Adastra to produce psilocybin and psilocin, the substances found in “magic mushrooms.” Those types of psychoactive drugs are being increasingly used in therapeutic contexts, largely in ongoing studies.

Although the licence was issued by Health Canada, a federal agency, the press release references the recent decriminalization in B.C. of small amounts of hard drugs for personal use. The decriminalization, authorized by Ottawa, is aimed at reducing overdose deaths, and does not legalize the sale or production of cocaine, heroin, or fentanyl.

“Harm reduction is a critically important and mainstream topic, and we are staying at the forefront of drug regulations across the board,” said Michael Forbes, CEO of Adastra said in the release. “We proactively pursued the amendment to our Dealer’s Licence to include cocaine back in December 2022. We will evaluate how the commercialization of this substance fits in with our business model at Adastra in an effort to position ourselves to support the demand for a safe supply of cocaine.”

The Langley Advance Times has reached out to Health Canada regarding the license.

The announcement, particularly Forbes’ suggestion that cocaine production would be commercialized, drew swift reaction from multiple B.C. politicians.

NDP Premier David Eby was asked about the announcement and how it fit into the government’s approach to mental health and addictions.

“The short answer is that I was astonished by this announcement,” Eby said at a press conference on Thursday.

“It is not part of our provincial plan,” Eby continued. “If Health Canada did in fact do this, they did it no only without engaging with the province, but without notice to us.”

He said they would get answers from Health Canada about the issue.

BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon also raised the issue during Thursday morning’s Question Period in the Legislature, asking “what on Earth is going on here?”

“Now, since the NDP decriminalized hard drugs like cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine, this company’s stock price has doubled,” Falcon said later in the debate. “But let’s be really clear here. Cocaine isn’t prescribed. It isn’t safe. This is wrong. Commercializing cocaine as a business opportunity amounts to legalizing cocaine trafficking, full stop. So why has this Premier allowed for the commercialization of cocaine?”

Solicitor General Mike Farnworth replied for the government, defending the new regulations that decriminalize small amounts of hard drugs for personal use, while also indicating that the NDP didn’t condone or plan to authorize commercial sales of cocaine.

“This is not and never has been about legalizing cocaine or encouraging it for commercial distribution, despite whatever the member’s reading from…” Farnworth said, before noise in the Legislature cut him off.

Later, responding to Liberal MLA Elenore Sturko, Farnworth said whatever licence Adastra had was not done in consultation with the province, and decriminalization aside, cocaine remains an illegal substance.

“We do not support the commercialization of cocaine in British Columbia or the country,” Farnworth said. “If the federal government has granted a licence, then they should be taking it up with the federal government. They’re the ones who made that licence.”

Licences to produce psychoactive drugs like psylocibin have only recently been granted as the drugs are being increasingly used in a therapeutic context. They are not for sale commercially like cannabis or alcohol.

