A collapsed bridge on the Griffiths Mxenge Highway after flooding in Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Devastating floods in South Africa this week, as well as other extreme weather events across the continent linked to human-caused climate change, are putting marine and terrestrial wildlife species at risk, according to biodiversity experts. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed, File)

A collapsed bridge on the Griffiths Mxenge Highway after flooding in Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Devastating floods in South Africa this week, as well as other extreme weather events across the continent linked to human-caused climate change, are putting marine and terrestrial wildlife species at risk, according to biodiversity experts. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed, File)

Climate change investments now reduce future costs, report finds

By 2050, two-degree warming is forecast to cost Canada $21 billion a year

Spending money now to avoid the worst effects of climate change later will literally pay for itself, according to a new analysis.

“Investing now can pay off later,” said Sean Cleary, head of the Institute for Sustainable Finance at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont. “The investment is less than the cost.”

Some analysis already exists on the costs climate change could impose, said Cleary.

But much of that work deals with costs that affect businesses, such as retraining workers. And little of it deals specifically with Canada.

Cleary and his colleagues decided to fill that gap, focusing on the physical costs of climate change from damage to infrastructure such as roads and buildings to less easily quantifiable effects like reduced biodiversity.

Using an advanced modelling program, the team found that even if warming is kept to two degrees Celsius, Canada is in for an annual climate change bill of more than $15 billion a year by 2030. At three degrees of warming — the path most of the world is now on — the tab grows to more than $18 billion.

By 2050, two-degree warming is forecast to cost $21 billion a year and the costs climb more steeply after that.

Cleary predicts the accumulated climate change costs for Canada to the turn of the century are nearly $2.8 trillion.

The study points out the institute’s previous research concluded that Canada could avoid the worst effects of climate change by spending about $12.8 billion a year.

In previous research, the institute has recommended investments in building renovation, transportation and decarbonizing power generation.

“The numbers show it makes sense to make investments just to mitigate those costs,” Cleary said.

Cleary likens spending on climate change to a savings account that would bring long-term benefits.

“If we don’t make those investments, we’re going to have a lot of other costs.”

— Bob Weber, THE CANADIAN PRESS

RELATED: B.C.’s year of extreme weather ‘consistent’ with climate change, meteorologist says

RELATED: Study suggests climate change made B.C. floods at least twice as likely

Climate change

Previous story
Man accused of coffee house murder in Nanaimo fit to stand trial, psychiatric report finds

Just Posted

A house on Caledonia Avenue in Victoria was damaged by a fire on April 20. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Home of Ukrainian Catholic Church pastor decimated in morning fire

The Gardens at HCP in Saanich is having a spring plant sale this Saturday and Sunday (April 23 and 24). (Black Press Media file photo)
Full range of events coming up this weekend around Greater Victoria

Newly acquired coach Anthony Pluta tours the Island Training Centre in Langford. The multisport centre offers off-season training and more to baseball and softball players. (Photo by Sheldon Mack/Pacific FC)
Former pro baseball pitcher training next generation in Langford

Australian comic Jim Jefferies is coming to Victoria’s Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on Sept. 22. (Photo by Bonnie Jo Mount/Washington Post)
Jim Jefferies brings his standup show to Victoria in September