Climate protester paints Royal B.C. Museum’s iconic mammoth

On2Ottawa campaign looking to pressure federal government on climate action

A protester can be seen in front of a pink-tusked mammoth on display inside the Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria. (On2Ottawa/Twitter)

A video circulating on social media shows a protester making a statement in front of Woolly, the iconic mammoth display inside the Royal B.C. Museum on Wednesday (March 1). While the audio is not working on the video, pink paint can be seen on the display.

The group On2Ottawa is taking credit for the statement, stating on Twitter it is the announcement of the On2Ottawa campaign, intended to mobilize Canadians to go to Ottawa to press the federal government to form a citizens’ assembly on the climate crisis.

Laura throws paint at the Royal BC Museum Woolly Mammoth to announce #On2Ottawa, a new campaign to mobilize Canadians to go to Ottawa to press government to form a Citizens' Assembly to kick-start action on the #ClimateCrisis. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/YTRoXpc7IN — On2Ottawa (@on2ottawa) March 1, 2023

More to come.

ALSO READ: Province cancels controversial $789M Royal B.C. Museum rebuild

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

protest