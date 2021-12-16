The Coast Guard vessel Cape Calvert responded to an overturned boat near Esquimalt Lagoon on Thursday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Coast Guard vessel Cape Calvert responded to an overturned boat near Esquimalt Lagoon on Thursday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Coast Guard responds to overturned boat near Esquimalt Lagoon

The boat had been abandoned by on Monday

The Canadian Coast Guard responded to an abandoned overturned boat near Esquimalt Lagoon on Thursday morning (Dec. 16).

The Coast Guard ship Cape Calvert attended the overturned boat just after 8 a.m. after a drone operator in the area reported the flipped vessel.

A rescue helicopter from the Canadian Forces base in Comox searched the area. A spokesperson for Maritime Forces Pacific said RCMP officers also responded and were able to identify the boat’s owner. Nobody was aboard the boat, which had been abandoned by its owner on Monday.

